Testronix Launches Next Generation Packaging Testing Instruments

Delhi-NCR, India: Testronix is the leading testing instruments manufacturer in Asia and has recently launched high end next generation packaging testing instruments. Testronix is known for its quality and technology with high end features in all its testing instruments. With a lot of research and development team testronix and its highly skilled team of engineers have been able to develop this latest technology instruments to serve the paper and packaging industry.

With the ever-growing demand for accurate and reliable packaging testing, more and more companies are turning to the latest generation of packaging testing instruments

In the industry there are many suppliers for paper and packaging testing instruments which confuses the buyers and manufacturers making it difficult for them to select the right testing instruments. Hence it is very crucial to select the right vendor and genuine manufacturer for packaging testing instruments. Being in the industry of packaging, manufacturers must check out the latest offerings from India’s leading testing equipment manufacturing company. As packaging of products becomes more and more sophisticated, there has been a rise in need for precision testing.

Thus, the demand for high-quality, technically advanced packaging testing equipment has skyrocketed. Moreover, as different industries transition to high quality, aesthetically appealing packaging, it is now imperative to opt for superior quality control solutions which excel in delivering a comprehensive service, starting with selection of the equipment to installation and training for unleashing optimum usage. This is where Testronix comes into the picture.

With its rich experience of more than a decade Testronix, India’s leading quality & material testing equipment manufacturer, has just launched its next generation of products, which offer improved performance and features.

Here is a closer look at some of the top products in this line.

Box Compression Tester

The packaging industry is under immense pressure to improve their performance by leaps and bounds. To meet the rising demands, they are turning to next-generation technologies such as box compression testers. These machines help in determining the strength and durability of a package so that it can withstand the rigors of transportation and storage.

A Box Compression Tester is a type of packaging testing equipment that is used to determine the compressive strength of boxes, cartons, and other types of packaging. This type of tester is often used in the packaging industry to ensure that products are safe and secure during shipping and handling.

Some of the latest generation features are as follows:

Peak hold facility

Motorized model with automatic platform adjustability

Safety switch with downward and upward limit

Mild steel powder coated material

Noise free operation with rugged plates

Twin column structure for dynamic testing

Computerized model optional feature available

Customizable platform size and load cell capacity

Bursting Strength Tester

The next generation of packaging testing is here, and the importance of a bursting strength tester has never been greater. With the new advancements in technology, there are now more ways than ever to test the strength and durability of packaging materials. However, with so many options available, it can be difficult to know which method is best for your needs. This is where a bursting strength tester comes in.

As the name suggests, a bursting strength tester is used to determine the strength or resistance of a material against internal pressure. This test is commonly used in the packaging industry to evaluate the performance of packaging materials such as paper, foil, and plastic film.

A bursting strength tester is a specialized machine that is designed to test the strength of packaging materials. This machine can be used to test a variety of materials, including paper, cardboard, plastic, and metal. The tester works by applying pressure to the material until it bursts. The amount of pressure that is required to burst the material is then recorded.

Some of the latest generation features are as follows:

Microprocessor based display for accurate test results

Peak Hold facility for keeping maximum value of test result in memory

Memory to hold up to 9 test reading

Highly accurate test results under multidirectional Force

Digital screen for accurate results

Strong Gripping clamps

Grooved structure of Test Specimen Holder to provide firm grip

Need For Next Generation Packaging

The new generation of packaging testing instruments are designed to help with a variety of tests. These include drop tests, compression tests, leak tests, and more. With these new instruments, manufacturers can more accurately test their products to ensure that they meet all safety and quality standards.

Benefits of using these instruments

These instruments offer a number of benefits over traditional packaging testing methods. They are faster, more accurate, and more reliable. In addition, they are easier to use and require less training. As a result, they can save you time and money while ensuring that your products are safe and compliant.

Types of packaging which can be tested

The new generation of packaging testing instruments can be used to test a variety of packaging types, including flexible packaging, corrugated boxes, and even PET bottles. This makes them ideal for use in a variety of industries, from food and beverage to pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Thus, if you're looking for ways to streamline your packaging testing process, you'll want to check out the new generation of packaging testing instruments. These tools are designed to make your life easier, and they can help you get the most accurate results possible.

To know more about these special features packaging manufacturers can connect with Team Testronix anytime on + 91 9313 140 140 or info@testronixinstruments.com. One can also visit their website (www.testronixinstruments.com) to know more details.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)