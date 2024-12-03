Thane: Eknath Shinde Rushed To Hospital Due To Health Declines

Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde rushed to Jupiter Hospital in Thane on Saturday due to a lack of improvement in his health. Doctors have recommended a thorough examination, according to ANI Sources.

