EKNATH SHINDE

Thane: Eknath Shinde Rushed To Hospital Due To Health Declines

Eknath Shinde rushed to Jupiter Hospital in Thane due to a lack of improvement in his health.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Thane: Eknath Shinde Rushed To Hospital Due To Health Declines Image: ANI

Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde rushed to Jupiter Hospital in Thane on Saturday due to a lack of improvement in his health. Doctors have recommended a thorough examination, according to ANI Sources.

 

 

