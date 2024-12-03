Thane: Eknath Shinde Rushed To Hospital Due To Health Declines
Eknath Shinde rushed to Jupiter Hospital in Thane due to a lack of improvement in his health.
Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde rushed to Jupiter Hospital in Thane on Saturday due to a lack of improvement in his health. Doctors have recommended a thorough examination, according to ANI Sources.
Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has been rushed to Jupiter Hospital, in Thane as his health condition shows no sign of improvement. Doctors have advised the full examination of his health: Sources
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/EQmMCwiD7i— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024
