Thane Assembly Elections Results Live: BJP's Sanjay Kelkar Faces Multi-Party Challenge

Thane Assembly Elections Results Live: BJP's Sanjay Mukund Kelkar, who emerged victorious in the 2019 elections, is seeking re-election. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 06:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Thane, Maharashtra: The Thane Assembly constituency witnessed polling on November 20, 2024, setting the stage for a closely watched contest. As the first trends are awaited, all eyes are on the candidates vying for the seat this election.

BJP's Sanjay Mukund Kelkar, who emerged victorious in the 2019 elections, is seeking re-election. He faces competition from a diverse field, including Nagesh Ganpat Jadhav (BSP), Avinash Anant Jadhav (MNS), and Rajan Baburao Vichare (Shiv Sena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction).

Other contenders include Advocate Hindurao Dadu Patil (RMP), Yaxit Bhupendra Patel (RTRP), Amar Ashok Athawale (Independent), and Aarti Prashant Bhosle (Independent).

The multi-cornered battle has heightened anticipation in one of Maharashtra's key constituencies as counting begins.

