The best mattress you should buy this year

As life limps back to normalcy despite the threat of the ongoing pandemic, most of us have realised the importance of a well-made mattress and a good night’s sleep on one’s psyche. If you spent the better parts of years 2020 and 2021 working from home, preferably with your laptop on your bed, then you know that your bed needs a comfortable mattress that cushions your body adequately.

On the other hand, you might be on the lookout for a great mattress for your bed. We suggest you get a new one this year using the information we’ve laid out for you.

The essential factors to look for in a good mattress

What are the key attributes of a good mattress? Before you shop for online mattresses, do take these important factors on board:

Medium firm to medium softness. In the past, you might have slept on beds that felt like you were sleeping on a plank of wood. Hard mattresses are not recommended for anyone, regardless of their age or physical condition. A hard mattress does not yield to the contours of the body and can make you feel uncomfortable as the night wears on. The mattress you choose should be of medium firmness or medium softness. These mattresses can adopt the contours of your body and provide the required support as you sleep, thus ensuring rest and rejuvenation.

Sufficient compression. The compression in a mattress describes its ability to retain its form and shape despite regular use. The compression sets used inside the mattress ensure its heft and sturdiness. A well-made mattress should not require regular flipping but should be able to retain its form without it. This is possible with mattresses that feature high density foam.

Even weight distribution. Most mattresses fail in their primary function of providing lumbar and major joint support. The best mattresses provide even weight distribution so that your shoulders, back and hips are well supported while you sleep. Premium brands like Spaces even have differential mattresses, known as the Yours N’ Mine mattress which provides two different kinds of firmness as per the two users’ preference. It is customisable from these variants: firm-soft, firm-medium, soft-medium. If you suffer from chronic back or shoulder pain issues, you can buy an orthopaedic mattress that is designed to provide good support without the mattress being overtly firm or hard. Memory foam mattresses are best for even weight distribution and relieving pressure.

Open cell structure. The best sleep mattresses are those that do not overheat while in use. Mattresses typically overheat due to a closed internal structure. You will not find this problem in mattresses that feature open cell structures – these allow the body heat absorbed by the mattress to be dispelled evenly so that you don’t feel hot when you sleep.

Protected top. Your bed and bedsheet are likely to get dirty with regular use, and especially with food and beverage spills. You can easily wash the bedsheet if it gets dirty, but the mattress cannot be cleaned easily. Over time, it can develop fungus, mites, infectious bacteria, and other impurities if it keeps repeatedly absorbing bodily fluids and beverage spills. The best mattresses have in-built mattress protectors to prevent against this possibility, since they resist stains, repel water and do not pill. If the mattress you’re buying online does not have an in-built protector, you should consider investing in one.

Different sizes. Many homes have both single and double beds, and the mattresses on these are also single or double in size. Browse the best mattress brands for single size mattresses, double bed mattresses, Queen size mattresses, King size mattresses or Deluxe/Large mattresses, after measuring the bed accurately.

How to buy a mattress online

We’ve already listed the attributes to look for when buying an online mattress. You can now proceed to buy the best in the following manner:

Start by measuring your bed. This will help you decide if you need to buy a Queen size mattress or a King size one. When browsing mattresses online, check its size before proceeding to checkout.

Check the mattress type. Mattresses are available in different sizes, materials, make (regular or luxury) and intended purpose. A bit of research on each type goes a long way in helping you choose which one is best for your bed. If the brand claims it is a luxury mattress, find out what makes it so. If in doubt, initiate an online chat with the brand to have your queries answered before you buy.

(Sponsored Feature)