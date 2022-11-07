The Concept of Active Recovery by BIRKENSTOCK

We’ve all heard of specialized footwear options for running, walking, trekking, etc. While these footwear models help with function and performance during specific activities, it is equally important to adapt your body back to its normal state after strenuous activity. Active recovery footwear by BIRKENSTOCK is the first of its kind, that acts as the bridge towards helping you resume the full strength of your feet. While the brand has always been at the helm of innovation and redefining comfort, this recovery approach is an exclusive added benefit.

The Active Recovery Philosophy

Anyone who’s ever engaged in a rigorous sport knows that muscle soreness is a common occurrence after strenuous activity. While hydration, a good diet, stretching, and muscle treatment are essential for recovery, so is firm footwear.

The ‘anatomically shaped footbed’ is the pride of BIRKENSTOCK. In their own words, it is often copied but never equaled. The term and the concept were introduced by them in the 1930s. Inspired by natural footprints on fine sand, the footbed mimics the curves of the soles of your feet. The deep heel cup, heel arch, longitudinal and transverse arch support, and toe box provide optimum space for your feet to spread out and maintain a natural stance. It forms the base of their active recovery philosophy. Rather than focusing on extra cushioning like traditional recovery routes, BIRKENSTOCK believes in initiating the body’s adaptive responses, reducing proneness to injury, and promoting muscular benefits.

Firm not Foam: The contoured footbed supports and distributes the body’s weight equally and helps initiate the body’s response.

Cork not Cushion: The cork sole of the sandals offers maximum support, stability, shock absorption, and flexibility.

Active not Passive: As mentioned, great footwear is necessary along with diet, stretching, and hydration.

Stable not Squishy: The stable footbed offers comfortable space for toes and heel to nestle and helps maintain a natural stance.

Active Recovery Styles

The classic Arizona and Boston are perfect models for active recovery, offering optimum support, comfort, and of course, style.

Arizona: One of the most loved styles by BIRKENSTOCK, Arizona is a double-strap sandal. Each strap has adjustable metal pin buckles that enable a custom fit, which is a plus when it comes to recovery footwear. The unisex slip-on sandal is available in regular, soft footbed, and vegan variants. Take your pick from oiled leather, natural leather, and nubuck leather sandals in neutral and earthy shades. Apart from recovery footwear, it can also be worn as an everyday staple.

Boston: The classic clog is another BIRKENSTOCK model, favourite among many. It has the grip of a closed shoe and the ease of a slip-on sandal. The single strap with an adjustable metal pin buckle allows you to adjust the fit. The unisex clog is available in the regular, soft footbed, and vegan variants made from natural and artificial leather varieties. The earthy neutral color palette makes it versatile to pair with almost everything in your wardrobe.

BIRKENSTOCK sandals are the best when it comes to comfort and versatility. Because they have the active recovery feature, they are even more functional and coveted. BIRKENSTOCK sandals will improve your foot health, posture, and stance. The trans-seasonal sandals can be worn all year round, whether for recovery or simply as everyday accessories. All in all, a BIRKENSTOCK sandal is a must for your next adventure or a busy day, as well as to help you get relief from the strain of activity. Get shopping, and treat your feet to the luxury and comfort they deserve, today!

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer Connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)