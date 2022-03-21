'The Kashmir Files' reveals inhuman horror of religious bigotry: Yogi Adityanath after meeting Vivek Agnihotri & team

New Delhi: 'The Kashmir Files' team, including director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, actor Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and the film producer Abhishek Agarwal on Sunday (March 21, 2022) met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Following the visit, Adityanath said that the movie 'boldly' reveals the inhuman horror of religious bigotry and terrorism.

"The film 'The Kashmir Files' boldly reveals the inhuman horror of religious bigotry and terrorism. Undoubtedly, this film will work to make society and the country aware," Yogi tweeted and congratulated the entire team for producing such a 'thought-provoking' film.

Uttar Pradesh, notably, is one of the states that has made the movie tax-free in the state.

'The Kashmir Files' entirely based on facts, controversy unnecessary: Agnihotri

Meanwhile, director Vivek Agnihotri has said that the row over his latest flick 'The Kashmir Files' was unnecessary and that the movie was based 'entirely on facts'.

He alleged that certain people were running businesses by 'using Kashmir' and the stir was created by them so that their prospects are not dented.

"Some groups have been using Kashmir as a business. Our movie has tried to put an end to this. So, those who benefited from this are trying to create a controversy. But there cannot be any controversy over terrorism," Agnihotri said.

"We have tried to show that when militancy enters a community and is given ideological support from a part of the society, it leads to disaster," he added.

'The Kashmir Files' has rejuvenated the business of multi-screens, shopping malls and YouTubers, thereby boosting the economy, he claimed.

"The movie has opened the eyes of the people who failed to admit the crime against Kashmiri Pandits. Now, people of the country and abroad are realising it," Agnihotri said, adding that the movie has broken the blueprint of filmmaking.

When asked whether the profits from the movie will be handed over to the Kashmiri Pandits, he said, "Let it earn."

Talking about meeting Yogi Adityanath, he said, "I congratulated him (Adityanath) for the victory in the elections and he assured me to expedite the work of Film City in Uttar Pradesh so that the state can be turned into a hub of filmmaking,"

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, among others and revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

