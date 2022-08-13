Famous writer Salman Rushdie has been attacked with a deadly weapon yesterday. He was going to address an event in New York, USA. He was admitted to the hospital soon after the attack. Salman Rushdie was threatened 33 years ago over his book, now this issue has come alive once again. Criticism of Islam and Salman Rushdie, today it is very difficult to separate these two from each other. Famous writer Salman Rushdie was attacked with a knife in New York, USA. Traces of blood were seen at the site of the attack testifying to this.

Deadly attack on Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie has been admitted to the hospital by air ambulance. It is reported from Reuters that he has undergone surgery but is still on ventilator. How much hatred was for Salman Rushdie in the mind of the attacker, it can be understood from this that the body of 75-year-old Salman Rushdie was stabbed several times with a knife. The attacker has been arrested and his interrogation is on. Let us tell you that the person who interviewed Salman Rushdie also has a minor head injury. The Governor of New York has given information about Salman Rushdie.

24 year old Hardy attacked

New York police said the attacker's name is Hardy and he is 24 years old. The help of the FBI is being taken in the investigation. Our job right now is to help Salman Rushdie's family. We are working with the FBI to understand the purpose of this attack.

Rushdie's Controversial Book

Significantly, this series of hatred towards Salman Rushdie starts from 1988. Salman Rushdie's book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988 because many Muslims consider it blasphemy. This trend continued and in 1989 the late leader of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 'fatwa', calling for the death of Salman Rushdie. The attack on Salman Rushdie is being condemned. A large section of writers and thinkers are calling the attack on Salman Rushdie cowardly.

