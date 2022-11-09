The Ultimate Guide to Microblading Eyebrows in India

Wouldn’t it be a dream to wake up every day with a flawless brows & floral lip? Well this dream is already a reality for many Indian beauty conscious women. Permanent makeup is nothing new and can be traced back to Egypt. Cleopatra used henna and other old age tattooing techniques to decorate her body. If you haven’t yet noticed, many Bollywood beauties like Deepika, Sonakshi, Sonam, Chitrangada, Shraddha, Jacqueline, Shilpa and many more have relied on such Brow enhancement for many years now.

In the early 1930s, permanent makeup services marketed as "complex treatments" for women began to emerge. At that time, people were spraying vegetable dye. Permanent Makeup / semi permanent tattoo / cosmetic tattoo have come a long way since those days. Currently, with research & advancements in pigments, tools, and techniques crafted explicitly for permanent makeup, it has become possible to make it look as natural and pain-free as possible. In India, some leading PMU studios like The BrowMaster studio in Bandra, Mumbai are creating the most natural looking & remarkable work for all kinds of permanent makeup services of Brows, Lip, Eyeliner, Scalp etc.

What is Microblading?

Microblading procedure is depositing pigment below the surface of the skin with the help of a small tool that draws hairlike strokes in the brows. Hair strokes done by an experience artist are crisp and detailed, simulating the look of natural hair. Also gaining popularity is another amazing brow technique often confused with microblading is called Ombre powder brows that creates similar effect of Brow Powder (not hairstrokes). Many women prefer “No-Gaps” look or or have oily skin , Ombre Powder brows are ideal for them as it starts to fade incase of microblading treatment.

Women have different needs for eyebrows. Many women go for Microblading to make brows look more shapely, more symmetric, fuller or sometimes just to intensify colour, filling the gaps in the brows or sometimes just to follow the trend as Bushy Brows is the current trend. It’s said, Eyebrows are frame of the face, no wonder that after 20 years of permanent makeup, it's still the most popular treatment in the world.

Ashmi Singhai from BrowMaster studio - Diamond Certified Trainer by American Academy of Micropigmentation (AAM) have come up with the advanced techniques -Nano Machine Hairstrokes. The strokes created through Machine Nano technique have the advantage of not blurring into powder pool over time which is the downside of regular microblading. There are less than handful of artists in India who are able to offer quality work in Nano machine hair like stroke technique but the trend is set to improve in years to come.

Permanent eyebrows costs in India?

Eyebrow microblading costs in India varies as per artists demand & their experience. In cities like Delhi and Mumbai where these treatments have already become common, you should be able to find a talented artist in the range of INR 25,000 to 70,000.

Who should get microblading?

Unless you are someone who already has full & shapely brows, most women can benefit from brow enhancement. It’s extremely recommended to all women over 40 years of age as it makes them appear younger and vibrant. In most cases women start to lose hair density after 35 and hence such treatment can keep them feeling younger & radiant.

How long do permanent eyebrows last?

The lifespan of new eyebrows is 12-18 months upto 3 years. Therefore, a touchup recommended annually to biannually depending upon skin & treatment type. Ombre brows have the longest life followed by Nano and then least is plain microblading. Also depending on your skin type oily / sweaty skin requires more frequent touch ups as healing process is different.

Does microblading hurt?

Ashmi from Brow Master studio Says “The imported numbing cream we use on brow area works very well. Our customers rarely complain of pain or discomfort during the brow procedure. If you have any questions, feel free to book a video consultation. We will discuss the procedures and concerns with you.”

Is Microblading safe? Any side effects?

As long as you are reaching out to well trained professional artist, you don’t have to worry about the side effects really, such incidents are far & few. Ashmi Says “In any kind of body pigmentation, strict hygiene & sterilization protocols have to be followed. Our products are FDA approved and of the highest quality in the PMU industry worldwide, ensuring the most comfortable experience possible during and after treatment”. A well trained and experienced artist would know about all the ways to ensure clients safety.

