'There Can Be No Third Front': CPI Leader Amid Talk Of Another Oppn Alliance Led By KCR

New Delhi: Even as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi proposed a third front led by Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India leader Binoy Viswam on Sunday said no such front can ever be formed. The MP claimed that the BJP knows better than anyone else that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will lose the electoral battle in 2024.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Viswam said people already know that the clashes in Haryana's Nuh district were orchestrated by the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"People are aware that what happened in Nuh, Haryana was orchestrated by the BJP and RSS. Minority communities as well as the means of livelihood of people belonging to these communities were targeted. Shops and other commercial establishments were attacked by hooligans and criminals backed by the BJP. It was the BJP government in Haryana that made the clashes and violence political," the CPI MP said.

Violence broke out in the Nuh district during a religious procession on July 31. Six people were killed and a cleric died in adjoining Gurugram. Ruling out the possibility of a third front vying for Opposition space in the next general elections, Viswam said, "There can be no third front. The fight for 2024 will be between the NDA and INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). A third front will be nothing but a proxy of the BJP and will be aided and supported by the saffron forces. The BJP knows they are losing. They will be defeated."

On speculations of the BJP and the JD(S) coming together in Congress-ruled Karnataka, the CPI MP claimed that none other than party chief and former Prime Minister, HD Devegowda, himself pushed for an alliance with the saffron party.

"Deve Gowda-ji turned himself into a cheerleader for the BJP and even put his political weight behind them. It is unfortunate that a leader of his stature, at this stage of his political career, chose to jump onto the saffron bandwagon. Talks are already underway for an electoral alliance between the BJP and the JD(S). This is a sad development," he added.

Earlier, top JD(S) leaders went into a huddle at the residence of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to gauge the opinion of MLAs and senior leaders on an alliance with the BJP. The meeting was held in the presence of party patriarch Deve Gowda.