There is need to conserve every drop of water, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

With different parts of the country facing water crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to conserve every drop of water and to make it a mass movement akin to the Swachh Bharat mission.

There is need to conserve every drop of water, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: With different parts of the country facing water crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to conserve every drop of water and to make it a mass movement akin to the Swachh Bharat mission.

"There is no one way to conserve water. In different parts, different methods are adopted but the aim is to conserve every drop of water," Modi said in his monthly radio bulletin Mann ki Baat.

Live TV

He sought ideas from the people about water conservation.

"There cannot be one formula across the country to save water. Share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation. Use #JanShakti4JalShakti to upload your content relating to water conservation."

He appealed to everyone, including eminent people, to create awareness on water conservation. "If you know about individuals or NGOs working on water, do share details about them."

According to Modi, when united, "we can make impossible possible".

 

Mann Ki BaatPM ModiWater conservation
