Thermal screening, no tokens, smart cards: Delhi Metro gets ready to resume services from September 7

Day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed Delhi Metro to resume its services for the public from September 7, 2020, onwards in a calibrated manner, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday (August 30) outlines the steps which Detro Metro will take in order to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Talking to ANI, Gahlot said that Delhi Metro will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the metros. He added that thermal screening of all passengers will be done at the entry. The Delhi Transport Minister also said that no tokens will be issued at metro stations and smart cards and other digital methods of payment will be used to pay metro fare.

On Saturday, Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of Corporate Communications DMRC said that the details on the Metro functioning and its usage will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Delhi Metro services have been halted since the first COVID-19 induced lockdown in March.

Menawhile, the coronavirus cases in India crossed 35 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 78,761 fresh cases and 948 deaths on Sunday. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the coronavirus tally in India stands at 35,42,733 cases.

Out of the total cases, 7,65,302 are active ones, including 12,878, which came up in the last 24 hours. A total of 27,13,933 have recovered from the virus so far. With 64,935 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate reached 76.47 percent and the fatality rate was 1.81 percent. So far, 63,498 people have died of the disease.