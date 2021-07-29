They came to buy cigarettes, got into argument over Rs 20 and killed one

Bulandshahr: Four people were arrested after a man was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district following a quarrel with a group of men over Rs 20 last week, police said on Thursday.

Efforts are being made to nab five other accused involved in the attack, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj, Amit, Rikki and Abhi, all residents of UP's Gautam Budh Nagar district, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said five men came to the stall of the victim, Nisar Ahmed, in Dariyapur village under Kotwali Dehat police station area around 8:40 am on July 22. They bought cigarettes from his stall and got into an argument with Ahmed over Rs 20.

Nisar's son, Afsar, who works with the BSF, manhandled the men. The men left but returned later with others. The accused ransacked Ahmed's stall and shot him and his son, he said.

Nisar died at AIIMS, Delhi the next day, the police said.

Live TV