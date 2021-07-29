हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
murder

They came to buy cigarettes, got into argument over Rs 20 and killed one

They came to buy cigarettes, got into argument over Rs 20 and killed one person

They came to buy cigarettes, got into argument over Rs 20 and killed one
Image for representation

Bulandshahr: Four people were arrested after a man was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district following a quarrel with a group of men over Rs 20 last week, police said on Thursday.

Efforts are being made to nab five other accused involved in the attack, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj, Amit, Rikki and Abhi, all residents of UP's Gautam Budh Nagar district, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said five men came to the stall of the victim, Nisar Ahmed, in Dariyapur village under Kotwali Dehat police station area around 8:40 am on July 22. They bought cigarettes from his stall and got into an argument with Ahmed over Rs 20.

Nisar's son, Afsar, who works with the BSF, manhandled the men. The men left but returned later with others. The accused ransacked Ahmed's stall and shot him and his son, he said.
Nisar died at AIIMS, Delhi the next day, the police said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
murderUPPoliceBulandshahr
Next
Story

Jharkhand Academic Council Class 10 results declared, 95.93% students pass

Must Watch

PT5M22S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; July 29, 2021