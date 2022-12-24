'They should have started it from Dhaka, Lahore': UP BJP chief slams Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi`s Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the Congress should have started it from Bangladesh or Pakistan."The Congress should have organised the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dhaka (Bangladesh), Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi (Pakistan) which was separated from India during their rule, but it seems as if Congress itself is confused," Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said in a conversation with ANI.

"I don`t understand which India are they trying to reconnect when the partition during their governance separated Bangladesh as a part of West Pakistan from us," he added.Further, taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the UP BJP chief said that if they really want to unify the country, they should have started the yatra from Dhaka in Bangladesh or from Lahore, Karachi, or Islamabad in Pakistan.Later in the conversation, Chaudhary said that Congress has only destroyed the image of the "united India".

Notably, Rahul Gandhi`s Bharat Jodo Yatra has arrived in the national capital today. The former Congress president had said: "BJP spreads hatred. We embrace all Indians. There is no hatred in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. If someone falls here, everyone lifts him up.

Everyone helps everyone, this is the true India.Chaudhary also reacted to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera`s remark and said that it is up to them whom they want to make the Prime Ministerial face but the ultimate decision will be taken by the country.

"It is only Congress who would decide the Prime Ministerial face of its party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but ultimately, the decision will be taken by the people," the UP BJP president said adding that they will present the report card of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the next election and will highlight another difference by the party.

On being asked whether Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister in 2024, Khera told ANI that it will be decided in the 2024 polls. "Only 2024 will decide it but if you ask us, then, definitely Rahul Gandhi should become PM," Pawan Khera had said earlier in the day while the padayatra was coming from Faridabad to Delhi. (ANI)

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live TV