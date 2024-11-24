Thick Smog Engulfs In Delhi As Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Very Poor' Level

A thick layer of smog engulfed the National Capital as the Air Quality Index in several areas continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category on Sunday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality around the Red Fort and nearby areas has worsened, reaching the 'Very Poor' category in several parts of the national capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI in Chandni Chowk is recorded at 349, while a layer of smog has enveloped the New Delhi Railway Station, with the AQI at 328, which is classified as 'very poor' by the CPCB.

A thick layer of smog has enveloped the Akshardham Temple and nearby areas as the air quality in several parts of the national capital deteriorates to the 'Severe' category. The AQI in Anand Vihar has reached 473, according to CPCB.

On Delhi's AQI, One of the residents said, "old cars cause more pollution so the use of those cars should be restricted and the farmers should avoid stubble burning. The athletes are also facing breathing issues..."

"Delhi has become a dangerous place. We are facing problems in going out. We cannot step out of the house without a mask. The diseases are increasing day by day...Stubble burning by the farmers is also responsible for this," another resident said.