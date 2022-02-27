This Indian student has refused to leave Ukraine without his pet dog, ask authorities for help

Kyiv: In a heart-wrenching tale that's coming from war-torn Ukraine, a third-year student of software engineering has refused to leave behind his rescued pet dog and leave the east European country. Rishabh Kaushik, a third-year student at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics has requested authorities in India to expedite the procedure for his evacuation along with his furry friend, Malibu. Rishabh says he is not able to clearance for his dog. He said that the authorities are asking for air ticket. "How can I have an air ticket when the Ukrainian airspace is closed?” he is seen asking in the video which has now been widely shared on social media

In the video, Rishabh can be heard talking about how he has approached the Indian embassy in Ukraine and the Centre's Animal Quarantine and Certification Service (AQCS) in Delhi. He said, "I would have been in India right now had the Indian government given me the required NOC (no objection certificate) as per their laws."

Kaushik also said that his dog is a rescue puppy. A disappointed and helpless Rishabh, who is stuck in Kyiv and has been staying in bunkers, says the authorities are asking for more and more documents, which he said is impossible to procure in a war-ravaged Ukraine. Rishabhshared I n the video that he woke up to sounds of bombing in wee hours of the morning and his dog is also stressed and scared, with all the bombings going around.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, India has been operating to evacuate Indians via Ukraine's neighboring countries. So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 250 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening, reported ANI. In a new advisory, Embassy of India in Kyiv has advised its citizens to use nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of active conflict in Eastern regions and proceed towards the Western regions."As and when the curfew is lifted, and there is considerable movement of people in your respective neighborhoods, Indian Nationals are advised to use nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of active conflict and proceed towards the Western regions," read the advisory."