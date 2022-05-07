New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Malviya in a blazing attack on Rahul Gandhi over his "foreign trips and nightclubbing", shared a video claiming it to be shot during the Congress leader's meeting with Telangana Congress leaders before Gandhi’s address to farmers in the state.

In the 17-second-long video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen sitting on a chair and asking the state leaders, "What is the main theme today...kya exactly bolna hai [what exactly do I have to say]?"

BJP leader posted the video on Twitter and said, "Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme, kya bolna hai?"

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme, This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing… Such exaggerated sense of entitlement. pic.twitter.com/NdRBDlGNK3 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 7, 2022

"This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing...Such exaggerated sense of entitlement," Amit Malviya added.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Telangana, addressed a public meeting in Warangal on farmers' issues.

Amit Malviya’s tweet came a few days after a video of Rahul Gandhi and his friend hanging out at a popular nightclub in Kathmandu, Nepal went viral. Rahul Gandhi was in the Nepal capital on Monday to attend the wedding of his journalist friend Sumnima Udas at the Marriot Hotel.

"Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate (sic)," BJP I-T in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate... pic.twitter.com/dW9t07YkzC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 3, 2022

A war of words erupted on Twitter over Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala came forward in Rahul’s aid and advised BJP leaders to focus on issues of import instead of going after the Congress leader for no reason.

Randeep Surjewala said, "Rahul Gandhi is in Kathmandu to attend the wedding of his friend. He is on a personal visit there. Why are they [BJP] not answering the questions related to the power crisis, inflation but they have all the time in the world for Rahul Gandhi."