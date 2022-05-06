हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana

War of words erupts between Congress, TRS on Twitter ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Telangana visit

Rahul Gandhi will be in Telangana on May 6 and 7 and he will be addressing a party meeting, which is expected to have almost 5 lakh people, in Warangal.

War of words erupts between Congress, TRS on Twitter ahead of Rahul Gandhi&#039;s Telangana visit

New Delhi: A war of words has erupted between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress party on Friday (May 6, 2022), ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana. 

Kavitha Kalvakuntla, who is the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, took to Twitter today morning and asked Rahul Gandhi how many times he had raised Telangana’s issues in parliament.

“As Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji arrives in Telangana today, I sincerely request him to introspect on the following. How many times have you raised the issues of Telangana in parliament?” she said in a tweet. 

“Why is Congress Party Silent while TRS Party was fighting with the Union Government over the Uniform Paddy Procurement Policy, National Status for Irrigation Projects, discrimination in establishing educational institutions, releasing of pending GSTs and grants etc,” she further questioned the Congress leader. 

While reacting to Kavitha Kalvakuntla’s tweets, Telangana Congress chief, Revant Reddy called her a cry baby. 

Madhu Yashki Goud, who is a senior Congress leader and former Nizamabad MP, said, “I sincerely advise you to revisit Parliament proceedings, you are an ex-MP u have access to the library. when @INCIndia under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi Ji was fighting for a separate Telangana, your father and TRS MP were not seen anywhere.”

“Congress kept its commitment to separate Telangana even if it cost us AP. But how would you or your party understand the value of commitment/accountability?” he further said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to be in Telangana on May 6 and 7 and he will be addressing a party meeting, which is expected to have almost 5 lakh people, in Warangal.

Tags:
TelanganaChief Minister K Chandrashekar RaoRahul GandhiCongressKavitha KalvakuntlaTelangana Rashtra Samithi
