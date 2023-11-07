This Kashmiri Muslim Is Making Diyas For Your Diwali; Read His Story

A Kashmiri Muslim family is nowadays busy making clay lamps or diyas for the Diwali festival. They have made over 20 thousand clay lamps so far and dispatched them to different parts of the country while thousands more are in the making. Omar and his whole family have been in the business of pottery for decades. Omar has worked with his family to save the traditional glazed pottery art of Kashmir Valley.

Diwali is celebrated in November, and this Kumhar family has been tirelessly working day and night to make sure these thousands of Diwali lamps reach their destinations across India.

Omar said, "We started making Diwali Diya's last year, and we got a huge response. This year we have already made around 20,000 Diwali Diya's, and we are still getting fresh orders. We are getting orders from Jammu and other parts and states of the country. We have sent it to Kulgam where we have a distributor who sends it across India. We can't differentiate between Hindus and Muslims, we all live together happily, and we also buy things from other communities when it's our festival. This year we had a great response from locals too."

Omar has distributed hundreds of Diwali lamps for free to the Hindu community in his locality. Omar says that young entrepreneurs in the country can be helped by buying goods locally. After receiving the order, he believes it's a push to the 'Make in India' concept.

Kashmir has always set examples of brotherhood and this Muslim family making diyas further strengthens the concept of brotherhood.