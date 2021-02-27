This time for Africa: Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines land in Côte d’Ivoire

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that the COVID-19 vaccine from India has landed in Africa. The minister had also recently traveled to the Maldives where he handed over 1 lakh additional doses of the made-in India vaccine.

India has been sending COVID-19 vaccine doses to several different countries in South Africa. The latest batch of vaccines arrived in Côte d’Ivoire on Friday (February 26). The EAM shared the news with two pictures of the vaccine being unloaded from a plane.

He wrote in his Twitter post, “This time for Africa. Made in India vaccines land in Côte d’Ivoire. #VaccineMaitri.”

India has been swift to aid neighbouring countries by supplying the COVID-19 vaccines wherever it is needed. The most recent deal signed for the vaccine doses was with Brazil. Bharat Biotech announced that it will supply 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Brazil.

Apart from Africa and Brazil, India has been supplying the vaccine doses to Canada, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh and more. The WHO Chief lauded India for it's efforts in providing the vaccine to the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the WHO Chief by saying, "we are all together in the fight against this pandemic."

Global coronavirus infections have fallen by 16 percent in a week, WHO said in its latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospitalization rate and death toll has also declined across several countries of the world.

At least 2.7 million cases of new coronavirus infections were registered worldwide last week, which pushed the overall confirmed cases to 108 million.

