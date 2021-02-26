COVID-19: Bharat Biotech confirms deal with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of Covaxin

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that it will supply 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Brazil during the second and third quarters of the current year.

"The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against Covid-19 and aid its immunization program against the virus. It has signed an agreement for delivery of COVAXIN during Q2 (April to June) and Q3 (July to September) (of) 2021," the company said in a statement.

The press release said that it has signed an agreement with the Brazilian government for the supply of the indigenously developed vaccine.

Several countries around the world have expressed strong interest in Covaxin and the company was fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently, the release added.

Earlier, Bharat Biotech had signed an agreement with Brazil-based Precisa Medicamentos for the supplies of Covaxin for the country's private markets.

In January, India had sent two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil. Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

In response, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying "dhanyavaad" and had termed the vaccines as "sanjeevni booti" (the vaccine).

The South American country has reported the second-highest death toll from the COVID-19 in the world.