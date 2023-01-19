'Those giving slogans of saving girl child...': Congress after wrestler accuses BJP MP and WFI chairman of sexual harassment

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP saying its "real character" stands exposed after wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused its MP and Wresting Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually exploiting women wrestlers. The Congress' attack came after Phogat alleged that Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for years, a charge vehemently rejected by the sports administrator and the BJP MP.

Those giving slogans of "saving the girl child" are exploiting them, the Congress alleged. "Daughters have to be saved from the BJP".

"Extremely shameful! Women players are being sexually exploited in the wrestling association. Female wrestler Vinesh Phogat has accused wrestling federation president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual exploitation of players," the Congress said.

"Those giving the slogans of 'saving girl child' are exploiting the daughters. This is the real character of BJP," the Congress added.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"These BJP people have crossed the limits. Female wrestler Vinesh Phogat has made serious allegations of sexual exploitation of players and female coaches on wrestling federation president BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh," she said.

"Daughters have to be saved from the BJP. It is useless to expect anything from PM Modi and Women Development Minister Smriti Irani," the Congress spokesperson said.

Vinesh Phogat alleges WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexually exploiting women wrestlers

In a startling revelation, a crying Vinesh Phogat alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for years.

Vinesh, who has been at loggerheads with WFI since the Tokyo Olympic Games, also claimed that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have exploited women wrestlers, adding that there are a few women at the camp who approach wresters at the behest of the WFI President.

The 28-year-old though clarified that she herself never faced such exploitation but claimed that "one victim" was present at the 'dharna' they began at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Vinesh also claimed that she had received death threats at the behest of WFI President from officials close to him because she dared to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention to several issues plaguing Indian wrestling when she met him after the Tokyo Games.

The sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh rejected all the charges against him and refused to quit his post.

"There is no truth in any of the allegations. Why should I quit? Even if one woman wrestler comes and proves the sexual harassment charge, I am ready to be hanged. There is an industrialist behind it (conspiracy)," said the 66-year-old WFI President, adding that he was open to an investigation by the CBI or police.