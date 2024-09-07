Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789724https://zeenews.india.com/india/those-underestimating-us-will-regret-it-aap-leader-amid-stalled-alliance-talks-with-congress-for-haryana-assembly-polls-2789724.html
NewsIndia
HARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTION

'Those Underestimating Us Will Regret It': AAP Leader Amid Stalled Alliance Talks with Cong For Haryana Polls

 AAP leader Sandeep Pathak asserted that those who underestimate us will regret it in the future.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Those Underestimating Us Will Regret It': AAP Leader Amid Stalled Alliance Talks with Cong For Haryana Polls Image: File Photo

Amidst uncertainty over a potential alliance with Congress for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, AAP national secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said at a press conference that the party is fully prepared to contest from all 90 seats in Haryana elections with full force. 

 AAP leader asserted that those who underestimate us will regret it in the future.

"We are fully prepared and waiting for the party's order. As soon as we get the 'go' word, we will announce everything. We are prepared to fight the elections with full force on all the seats and those who underestimate us will themselves regret it in the future," Pathak said, PTI reported.

Alliance talks between AAP and Congress have stalled due to disagreements over seat sharing. Reportedly, AAP has requested for 10 seats, while Congress is proposing an offer of five to seven seats. 

Haryana is all set to polls on October 5 and the last date to file nominations is September 12.

Earlier, AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated that discussions were ongoing and expressed hope that there would be "some conclusion".

"Talks are ongoing, so it's too early to comment," she said when asked about the number of seats AAP would contest if an alliance with Congress is finalised.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida