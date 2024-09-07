'Those Underestimating Us Will Regret It': AAP Leader Amid Stalled Alliance Talks with Cong For Haryana Polls

Amidst uncertainty over a potential alliance with Congress for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, AAP national secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said at a press conference that the party is fully prepared to contest from all 90 seats in Haryana elections with full force.

AAP leader asserted that those who underestimate us will regret it in the future.

"We are fully prepared and waiting for the party's order. As soon as we get the 'go' word, we will announce everything. We are prepared to fight the elections with full force on all the seats and those who underestimate us will themselves regret it in the future," Pathak said, PTI reported.

Alliance talks between AAP and Congress have stalled due to disagreements over seat sharing. Reportedly, AAP has requested for 10 seats, while Congress is proposing an offer of five to seven seats.

Haryana is all set to polls on October 5 and the last date to file nominations is September 12.

Earlier, AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated that discussions were ongoing and expressed hope that there would be "some conclusion".

"Talks are ongoing, so it's too early to comment," she said when asked about the number of seats AAP would contest if an alliance with Congress is finalised.