topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
26/11

'Those who planned 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice': S Jaishankar

Remembering the victims of 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack, S Jaishankar said "those who planned and oversaw the attack must be brought to justice."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Those who planned 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice': S Jaishankar

New Delhi: Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishnakr on Saturday (November 26) remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that shook the country at its core. Sharing a video of India's determination to uproot the terrorism, Jaishankar said those who planned and oversaw the attack must be brought to justice.

Taking on Twitter Jaishankar wrote, "Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world."

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?