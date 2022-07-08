Police in Karnataka's Kolar have registered a case against Keshav Murthy, state convener of Hindu Jagran Vedike, and others for allegedly making derogatory statements against the Quran and Muslims. The complaint was lodged by Jamir Ahmed, president of Anjuman-e-Islamia organization. On July 1, activists of some Hindu organizations were protesting in Udaipur, Rajasthan over the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. According to the complaint, during that time Keshav Murthy had said in his speech, 'Those who read and follow the Quran are terrorists.'

Last month, a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two men in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It is said that Kanhaiyalal had posted a post on social media in support of the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, after which he was murdered by two people and the whole incident was also captured on camera. Nupur Sharma had given an objectionable statement against Prophet Mohammad and Islam.

A case has been registered against Keshav Murthy under sections 153A, 153B and 295A (outraging religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.