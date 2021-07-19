Those who take COVID-19 vaccine become 'baahubali': PM Narendra Modi urges everyone to get vaccinated

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 19, 2021) said that the people who take the COVID-19 vaccine jab become 'Baahubali' and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

"Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms and those who take it become 'Baahubali'," PM Modi said.

He also stated that over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. https://t.co/QENuZOzQRh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2021

On the upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said that he wants a meaningful discussion over the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi also informed that he has urged all the Floor Leaders that if they can take out some time on Tuesday so that he could them detailed information on the pandemic.

"We want discussion inside the Parliament as well with the Floor Leaders outside the Parliament," PM Modi said.

I have urged all Floor Leaders that if they can take out some time tomorrow evening then I would like to give them all detailed information regarding the pandemic. We want discussion inside the Parliament as well with the Floor Leaders outside the Parliament: PM Modi#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/rJ5tul3j9c — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

The Prime Minister also requested all the parties to ask the 'most difficult and sharpest questions' in the Houses but should also allow the Central Government to respond.

"This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve the pace of the development," he said.

Meanwhile, India added 38,164 new COVID-19 cases and 499 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning. To date, the country has seen over 3.11 crore coronavirus infections and 4.14 lakh fatalities.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV