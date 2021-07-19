हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Those who take COVID-19 vaccine become 'baahubali': PM Narendra Modi urges everyone to get vaccinated

"Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms and those who take it become 'Baahubali'," PM Modi said.

Those who take COVID-19 vaccine become &#039;baahubali&#039;: PM Narendra Modi urges everyone to get vaccinated
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 19, 2021) said that the people who take the COVID-19 vaccine jab become 'Baahubali' and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

"Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms and those who take it become 'Baahubali'," PM Modi said. 

He also stated that over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19. 

On the upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said that he wants a meaningful discussion over the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi also informed that he has urged all the Floor Leaders that if they can take out some time on Tuesday so that he could them detailed information on the pandemic.

"We want discussion inside the Parliament as well with the Floor Leaders outside the Parliament," PM Modi said. 

The Prime Minister also requested all the parties to ask the 'most difficult and sharpest questions' in the Houses but should also allow the Central Government to respond.

"This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve the pace of the development," he said. 

Meanwhile, India added 38,164 new COVID-19 cases and 499 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning. To date, the country has seen over 3.11 crore coronavirus infections and 4.14 lakh fatalities.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiCOVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

TN Board Class 12 Result 2021: Direct link, other websites to check scores

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day