India adds 38,164 new COVID-19 cases and 499 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India added 38,164 new COVID-19 cases and 499 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday (July 19, 2021). With this, the total number of cases in the country has increased to 3,11,44,229 and the death toll stands at 4,14,108.

India currently has 4,21,665 active coronavirus cases and the weekly positivity rate is at 2.08 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 2.61 per cent.

This is to be noted that the daily COVID-19 cases in India have significantly declined over the past few weeks as compared to the second wave in the country in April and May.

In 2020, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Subsequently, the country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4 and 3 crores on June 23.

Meanwhile, 38,660 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and took the total number of recoveries to 3,03,08,456. The national recovery rate has now improved to 97.32 per cent.

On the other hand, over 40 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country to date.

