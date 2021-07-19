LIVE: Opposition MPs give suspension of business notice in RS over Pegasus snooping report, COVID-deaths

19 July 2021, 09:14 AM
India: Several Trinamool MPs from LS/RS will cycle to Parliament today, Monday 19 July, 10.15 am, to protest against PriceRise of Petrol, Diesel, LPG and other commodities.
19 July 2021, 08:47 AM
India: CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware. RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID19."
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of #COVID19."
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
19 July 2021, 08:17 AM
Maharashtra: The Mumbai local train services on the Central Railway’s Main and Harbour lines resumed for passengers on Monday. Notably, public transport including suburban services was disrupted as heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, leading to water-logging on tracks at a few places.
#UPDATE | Trains on Central Main Line, Harbour Line, and Trans Harbour line are running in Mumbai
IMDs forecast: Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
19 July 2021, 08:00 AM
India: The Parliament is all set to witness a confrontation between the government and the Opposition over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers` protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy as its monsoon session will start from today. The monsoon session will conclude on August 13.
"The sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on July 19. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13," a Lok Sabha release said.
19 July 2021, 07:59 AM
Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for passengers coming in from states having a high caseload, to carry their RT-PCR negative report. The report should not be more than four days old. People who have been administered both the doses of vaccine will be exempted from the condition. According to the government spokesman, the rule will not only be applicable to people coming by air, rail and road but also to those using private vehicles.
19 July 2021, 07:57 AM
New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm in the early hours of Monday (July 19, 2021).
#WATCH | Delhi: Vehicular movement affected as parts of the national capital continues to receive heavy rainfall.
Visuals from Pragati Maidan area pic.twitter.com/yYOnx6RLWy
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
19 July 2021, 07:56 AM
Uttarakhand: At least three members of a family were killed and four were reported missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district early on Monday. "Three people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district," said Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF.
Uttarakhand: Rescue operation underway at Uttarkashi's Mando village where a cloudburst incident claiming at least three lives was reported, yesterday pic.twitter.com/EocGek8uc6
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021