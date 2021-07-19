हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Opposition MPs give suspension of business notice in RS over Pegasus snooping report, COVID-deaths

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is all set to begin from Monday (July 19, 2021) and is likely to witness a confrontation between the government and the Opposition over several issues.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 19, 2021 - 09:40
Comments |
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is all set to begin from today (July 19, 2021) and is likely to witness a confrontation between the government and the Opposition over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers’ protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy.

On the other hand, social media was abuzz throughout Sunday with speculation about the worldwide release of Pegasus report which claimed that telephones of India’s top Ministers, Supreme Court judges, journalists and others were tapped. However, the government dismissed allegations of any kind of surveillance on its part on specific people, saying it "has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever".

In other developments, at least 30 people died and several others were injured in rain-related incidents in Mumbai on Sunday as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled the city, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions. 

Several parts of Delhi also witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm in the early hours of Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction in wee hours of Monday, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in Delhi and its adjoining places including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. 

Meanwhile, Punjab Youth Congress President Brinder Singh Dhillon has called a key meeting on Monday in view of the rift between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. This development came before Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party’s new Punjab unit President.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee news!

19 July 2021, 09:14 AM

India: Several Trinamool MPs from LS/RS will cycle to Parliament today, Monday 19 July, 10.15 am, to protest against PriceRise of Petrol, Diesel, LPG and other commodities. 

19 July 2021, 08:47 AM

India: CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware. RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID19."

19 July 2021, 08:17 AM

Maharashtra: The Mumbai local train services on the Central Railway’s Main and Harbour lines resumed for passengers on Monday. Notably, public transport including suburban services was disrupted as heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, leading to water-logging on tracks at a few places. 

19 July 2021, 08:00 AM

India: The Parliament is all set to witness a confrontation between the government and the Opposition over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers` protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy as its monsoon session will start from today. The monsoon session will conclude on August 13.

"The sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on July 19. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13," a Lok Sabha release said.

19 July 2021, 07:59 AM

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for passengers coming in from states having a high caseload, to carry their RT-PCR negative report. The report should not be more than four days old. People who have been administered both the doses of vaccine will be exempted from the condition. According to the government spokesman, the rule will not only be applicable to people coming by air, rail and road but also to those using private vehicles.

19 July 2021, 07:57 AM

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm in the early hours of Monday (July 19, 2021).

19 July 2021, 07:56 AM

Uttarakhand: At least three members of a family were killed and four were reported missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district early on Monday. "Three people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district," said Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF.

Must Watch

PT22M6S

200 farmers will protest near Parliament from July 22: Rakesh Tikait