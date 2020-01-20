Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces after an encounter in Wachi village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Monday (January 20). Sources told Zee Media that a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of Indian Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Group of Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday morning after credible inputs were received about the presence of terrorists in Wachi village.

During the operation by security forces, the three terrorists, who were hiding in a residential house, opened fire on security personnel which led to the encounter. The terrorists belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and were involved in several terror attacks.

Live TV

One of the killed terrorists identified as Adil Sheikh belonged to Zainapora village in Shopian. He was responsible for looting eight weapons from the residence of former PDP MLA Ajaj Mir in Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar on September 29, 2018. The second terrorist was identified as Waseem Wani, a resident of Urpora village in Shopian district, while, the identity of the third militant is still unknown.