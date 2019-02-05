Three injured, close shave for Seer as Helium balloons burst into flames at Karnataka's Suttur Mutt - Watch

MYSURU: At least three people got injured after helium balloons caught fire at Karnataka’s famous Suttur Mutt on Tuesday.

Seer Shri Swamiji Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt in Mysuru escaped unhurt during the incident.

#WATCH Balloons catch fire at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru, Karnataka. Three people sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/v50CDwMT3K — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Nanjungud taluk of Mysuru district in the state. ANI reported that a bunch of helium balloons burst into flames when the revered Seer was inaugurating a wrestling tournament.

The wrestling tournament was organised on the fifth day of the annual six-day Jathra Mahothsava, also known as Suttur Jathre or Suttur Fair, at Suttur. The event was organised on the banks of Kapila River in Nanjangud.