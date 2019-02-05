हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Three injured, close shave for Seer as Helium balloons burst into flames at Karnataka's Suttur Mutt - Watch

Seer Shri Swamiji Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt in Mysuru escaped unhurt during the incident.

Three injured, close shave for Seer as Helium balloons burst into flames at Karnataka&#039;s Suttur Mutt - Watch

MYSURU: At least three people got injured after helium balloons caught fire at Karnataka’s famous Suttur Mutt on Tuesday.

Seer Shri Swamiji Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt in Mysuru escaped unhurt during the incident.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Nanjungud taluk of Mysuru district in the state. ANI reported that a bunch of helium balloons burst into flames when the revered Seer was inaugurating a wrestling tournament.

The wrestling tournament was organised on the fifth day of the annual six-day Jathra Mahothsava, also known as Suttur Jathre or Suttur Fair, at Suttur. The event was organised on the banks of Kapila River in Nanjangud.

Tags:
KarnatakaKarnataka mutt balloonKarnataka mutt balloon burst
Next
Story

Hours after SC rap, Rajnath says Centre committed to complete NRC within stipulated time

Must Watch

PT49M3S

Taal Thok Ke: How is Trinamool Congress linked to Saradha chit fund scam? Watch special debate