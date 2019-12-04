Three jawans missing after avalanche hits Army post in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, search and rescue operations on

At least three jawans of the Indian Army went missing after an avalanche hit their post in the Tangdhar region of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, according to the Army sources. After the incident on Wednesday (December 3) at 2 pm, the Army launched search and rescue operations to find the missing jawans. Besides the three, the other jawans who were struck by the avalanche, have been rescued by the security forces, sources said.

Live TV

An avalanche also hit Army post in Gurez sector of Bandipora district. It is feared that some jawans are trapped under the ice and operations have been launched to rescue the trapped jawans.

On November 30, an Army patrol party was hit by an avalanche in southern Siachen Glacier region in the Union Territory of Ladakh in the morning, which resulted in the death of two personnel. According to reports, the Army patrol party was operating at an altitude of 18,000 feet in the southern Siachen Glacier when the tragic incident took place.

Members of the Avalanche Rescue Team were immediately rushed to the spot. Army Helicopters were also deployed to help in the rescue operation. After reaching the spot, the Avalanche Rescue Team located the patrol party and pulled out those trapped inside a thick layer of snow.

Two Army personnel, however, succumbed inside the avalanche. Those rescued in the operation were then airlifted by helicopters to the Army Base Camp for treatment.