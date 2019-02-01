हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Avalanche

Three people missing after coming under avalanche in Anantnag

The injured person was taken to a local hospital, the officials said.

Three people missing after coming under avalanche in Anantnag

Srinagar: Three people, who were part of a snow clearance team, went missing Friday after coming under an avalanche in Pahalgam area Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

Initially, four people aboard a snow clearance machine were trapped under the avalanche that struck on the Pahalgam-Aru road, the officials said. While one person was rescued alive from the debris, a search operation was on for the three missing persons.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital, the officials said.

A police official said the information received was preliminary in nature but the rescue operations were in full swing.

Fresh snowfall has resulted in avalanches in hilly areas of Kashmir, prompting authorities to issue an advisory for people to avoid avalanche-prone areas.

Tags:
AvalancheAvalanche PahalgamJammu and KashmirAnantnag
Next
Story

EC to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week to decide on holding assembly polls

Must Watch

Just a trailer of Budget which will come after elections, says PM Modi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close