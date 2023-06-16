Three Sisters From Jammu And Kashmir Clear NEET In A First For Their Family

It's a joyous occasion for Tuba Bashir, Rutba Bashir, and Arbish, three cousin sisters from Nowshera in Srinagar, as they successfully cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG Exam. Their remarkable achievement has brought immense celebration within their family. Tuba Basheer expressed her happiness, stating, "I feel great that all three of us have cleared NEET together because we went to school and coaching together. We always aspired to clear MBBS and become doctors. I am thrilled because my hard work has paid off and yielded results."

Rutaba Basheer, who also cleared the NEET, expressed deep gratitude towards her parents for their support. She said, "We are extremely happy. We started preparing for the NEET exam from the 11th standard itself and practiced rigorously. The credit for our success goes to our parents; they have supported us since childhood."

Urbish also shared her immense joy and spoke about her journey, saying, "I am feeling very happy. There was no doctor in our family, but it was my own decision to become a doctor. Our parents supported us wholeheartedly from the beginning. While preparing, we had the mindset that this was our first and last attempt, and we had to persevere with determination and dedication."

Their success is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of their parents. The entire family rejoices in this momentous achievement as they celebrate the accomplishments of Tuba, Rutba, and Arbish.