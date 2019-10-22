close

Jammu and Kashmir

Three terrorists, including two foreigners, killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A joint operation was launched by Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police to kill the three terrorists on the basis of credible inputs that the terrorists were hiding inside a house.

Three terrorists, including two foreigners, killed in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama
Representational Image

Three terrorists, including two foreigners, were killed after an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Tuesday. The encounter between security forces and terrorists started in Tral area of Pulwama on Tuesday evening. A joint operation was launched by Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police to kill the three terrorists on the basis of credible inputs that the terrorists were hiding inside a house.

Huge amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter and search and cordon operation has been launched in the area. It is learnt that all three terrorists belonged to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP told Zee News that the three terrorists were involved in the killing of two civilians in Tral soon after the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 3.

(This is a developing story)

