Three terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Srinagar Lawyapora area

Srinagar: Atleast three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Lawaypora area of Srinagar. After 18 hours of gunfight security forces succeeded in killing the terrorists in an overnight encounter in Lawyapora area of outskirts of Srinagar. Search operations are currently underway.

As per the Kashmir Zone Police, the gunfight broke out on Tuesday evening after a joint team of the army and police launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

Confirming the incident, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “All three terrorists have been killed in the operation. Arms and ammunition and dead bodies have been recovered. The indentity of slain terrorists is being ascertained.”

The encounter which started on Tuesday at around 5pm in outskirts the city on the Srinagar-Baramullah highway resumed this morning.

A police officer said, “As the joint team of searching party cordoned the suspected house the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, which was retaliated and a encounter started. The operation was later put on hold because of darkness but all the area remained under tight cordon whole night, all the entry and exit points were choked."

Yesterday, after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of Police, Army's 02 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in lawaypora Noirabad area in outskirts of Srinagar.

(This is a developing news story, more details are awaited.)