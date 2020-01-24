Tihar jail causing delay in filing mercy petitions, says Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

New Delhi: The advocate appearing for two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on Friday moved a Delhi court alleging that the Tihar jail authorities are delaying in handing over certain documents.

Advocate AP Singh moved an application alleging that the jail authorities are yet to release the documents which are required to file curative petitions for Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Singh (25). The fourth convict Mukesh Singh is the only one whose mercy petition has been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind. The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Saturday (January 25).

The four convicts of Nirbhaya case are scheduled to be executed at Jail No 3 in Tihar prison on February 1 at 6:00 am.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday had moved the Supreme Court for fixing a seven-day deadline for executing the death penalty of condemned prisoners.

The plea of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) assumes significance in view of the death row convicts in the sensational Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case of 2012 filing review, curative and mercy petitions, which has delayed their hanging.

The MHA's plea sought a direction from the top court in fixing the deadline for filing of curative pleas after the rejection of review petitions.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road.