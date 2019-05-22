Tik Tok celebrity Mohit Mor shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi: Days after two gang wars in the national capital, a young fitness instructor, also known for his posts on Tik Tok and Instagram, was on Tuesday gunned down allegedly by three assailants, police said.

The incident occurred around 5.15 pm when the victim, identified as Mohit Mor (27), had gone to meet his friend at a photostat shop near his residence in Najafgarh`s Dharmpura area.

"When Mohit Mor was busy talking with his friend inside the shop, three armed persons barged inside the shop and indiscriminately fired 13 bullets on him. Mohit Mor fell on a sofa kept inside the shop. He was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Mohit Mor suffered 7 bullets," said a senior police officer.

"All the three accused, one of them wearing a black helmet, had come on a Scooty. They were seen in a CCTV footage running away from the busy narrow street after the crime," he added.

Mohit Mor had 5 lakh subscriber on Tik Tok and used to put several videos on it. He had three thousand followers on Instagram. He used to put his fitness videos on Instagram.

"We are trying to identify the accused. Prima facie, it appears a case of personal enmity and a money dispute," the officer added.

"We are checking his Tik Tok and Instagram accounts comments and Call Details Record (CDR) to establish his enmity with anyone on social media that may help us to crack the case," he added.