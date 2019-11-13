JNU rolls back hostel fee hike after massive protest, says 'time to get back to classes'

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has rolled back the hike in the hostel fee, the Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) announced on Wednesday amid severe protest by the students at the institute.

Informing about the decision, Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam said that along with the major roll-back in the hostel fee, the body has also proposed a scheme to provide financial assistance to students from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Time to get back to classes, he added.

"JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes," the top officer's tweet read.

#JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes. @HRDMinistry — R. Subrahmanyam (@subrahyd) November 13, 2019

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had been on a strike against the draft hostel manual, approved by the Inter-Hall administration, which it claims has provisions for the hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

The agitating students demanded a meeting with the vice-chancellor on the issue of draft hostel manual which was finalised on October 28. The students demanded EC members raise the issue and ensure that the draft hostel manual is not implemented.

The students raised slogans against the proposed changes and carried placards which read "stop devastating fee hike" and "JNUTA rejects new hostel manual."

On Monday, thousands of JNU students clashed with the police as their protest over the steep fee hike escalated, leaving Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' confined for over five hours at the venue of the premier university's convocation.

(With agencies inputs)