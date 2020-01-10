'Tiranga Yatra' not for politics but for fulfilling ideals of Gandhi, Ambedkar, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that `Tiranga Yatra` organised by his party was not done for politics, instead, to tell those people who praise Nathuram Godse that we have to fulfil the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.

The members of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) took out a massive `Tiranga Yatra` to Shashtripuram to mark their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Friday.

Speaking to media, Owaisi said, "It is not a politics it is tri-colour which is the strength of the country. We took out Tiranga Yatra and will also do so in future because we want to tell those who hold tri-colour but chants slogans in praise of Nathu Ram Godse that we took the tri-colour from them to show that we have to fulfil the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar."

"So everyone should be happy that people were holding tri-colours on the streets of Hyderabad. But the Sanghis won`t be happy with that and they will not be able to digest this," he said. When asked how he switched from green flag to tri-colour, Owaisi said "Does green colour is not included in tri-colour? It is in tri-colour. Why you have difficulty with green colour? All the colours are there in the tri-colour. When we are holding the national flag then why people are getting astonished."When asked that some people say that Owaisi is very intelligent that he uses tri-colour, he said, "There is no politics in lifting the tri-colour and it is very low-level thinking who thinks like this."

When asked he is fighting a legal battle against the CAA, and still doing the protest, Owaisi said, "Under democracy, protest is my fundamental right. I have freedom of expression and protest is my fundamental right. Today the Supreme Court said that the internet is also a fundamental right. Now we trust Constitution and we are using it to protest. What the apex court decides we will accept and see."

"We will be celebrating on January 26 because we implemented the Consitution on that day. Liberty, equality and fraternal justice were talked about Ambedkar. The Constitution gives us Right to equality, freedom of religion and right to life. And January 26 is an important day. We should all read the Constitution to tell whether the Constitution gives the permission to make an act like the CAA, of course, it does not."

When asked about violence in JNU and identification of some suspects by the Delhi police, he said, "I am saying that ABVP people are involved in this. They worked under the nose of the police. The police did not do anything for two and a half hours."