TMC

TMC leader killed as clashes erupt during BJP's Sankalp Yatra in West Bengal's Coochbehar

A TMC leader, also the zonal secretary, Maziruddin Mia got trapped in the bombing and died suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the local hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

TMC leader killed as clashes erupt during BJP&#039;s Sankalp Yatra in West Bengal&#039;s Coochbehar

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was killed as violent clashes erupted on Thursday during the Sankalp Yatra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Pundibari of Coochbehar district of West Bengal.

Live TV

The BJP claimed that the TMC cadres prevented the rally from advancing and supporters from both the parties clashed with each other. Later, the BJP cadres reportedly vandalised and ransacked four TMC party offices and crude bombs were hurled at TMC cadres. 

A TMC leader, also the zonal secretary, Maziruddin Mia got trapped in the bombing and died suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the local hospital where he was declared brought dead. However, the BJP has ruled out the allegations. 

A huge contingent of police rushed to the spot. A case has been registered in the matter.

TMCBJPSankalp YatraCoochbehar Sankalp Yatra
