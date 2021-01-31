हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

TMC leaders are joining BJP as Mamata Banerjee has failed people of West Bengal: Amit Shah

Amit Shah's comments on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes a day after five former TMC leaders met the Union Home Minister in Delhi and joined the Saffron party. Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP on Saturday. 

Play

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (January 31, 2021) launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee and said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as she has failed the people of West Bengal. 

Shah said, "Mamata Banerjee should think why so many TMC leaders are joining the BJP. It is because she has failed the people of the state. By the time elections arrive, she will be left alone."

Amit Shah's comments on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes a day after five former TMC leaders met the Union Home Minister in Delhi and joined the Saffron party.

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP on Saturday. 

"I am sure their induction will further strengthen BJP's fight for Sonar Bangla," Amit Shah expressed.

Earlier in the day while addressing a rally through video-conferencing in Howrah, West Bengal, Shah also alleged that Mamata Banerjee is working towards serving her nephew in the state, and stated that she will have no one by her side by the time assembly elections are held.

"I want to make it clear that the BJP would come to power in the state after the elections. While the Modi government is working towards 'jan kalyan' (serving people), the Mamata Banerjee government is working towards 'bhatija kalyan' (serving her nephew) in Bengal," Shah said.

He added, "I want to assure that upcoming BJP government in West Bengal will propose in its very first cabinet meeting that the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana reaches to all the eligible poor of the state."

This is to be noted that several senior TMC leaders have left the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the past few months including former West Bengal Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to be conducted in April-May this year.

(With inputs from PTI news agency)
 

Live TV

 
