Dipendu Biswas

TMC rebel Dipendu Biswas writes apology letter to Mamata, says 'joining BJP was bad decision'

The West Bengal assembly elections were no less than a big battle for the state. We have seen many politicians jumping from Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In one such incident, TMC leader Dipendu Biswas has written a letter to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee seeking her forgiveness on Monday (May 31).

TMC rebel Dipendu Biswas writes apology letter to Mamata, says &#039;joining BJP was bad decision&#039;

Dipendu Biswas is a lawmaker from the North 24 Parganas Basirhat Dakshin constituency. At the beginning of March 2021, he moved to BJP as he was not given an electoral ticket by Mamata Banerjee. 

The elections are over and TMC has come in power once again and looking at this, Dipendu Biswas is looking forward to joining the party again. He has written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that he took a wrong decision by jumping the party and wants to return to the party.

Apparently, nearly a dozen of ex-TMC leaders have recently had a change of heart and has written letters to Chief Minister and top party officials in a bid to return. 

