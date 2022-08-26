NewsIndia
TN 12TH SUPPLEMENATRY RESULT 2022

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at tnresults.nic.in- Check latest update here

TNDGE will soon be releasing the 12th Supplementary exam results, scroll down for date and time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, TNDGE is expected to release TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 on 30 August.According to the most recent information, the announcement of the TNDGE 12th attempt result is expected by 30 August 2022. Students will be able to check their TN 12th supply results online once they are released, at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in, respectively.

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in

Click on 'SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2022' available on the home page.

Submit exam roll number, date of birth, and captcha code

Your TN SSLC Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the provisional mark sheet and take a printout

The TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 will be announced for the August 2022 exams. Those who were unable to appear or pass their TNDGE 12th examinations sat for these tests and are currently awaiting the announcement of their +2 Supply results. 

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022: Date and Time

Title Details
TN 12th Supplementary Results 2022 30 August (Tentative)
12th Supply Results TN time To be announced later
Official website tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

TNDGE normally takes two to three weeks to release these TN 12th Supplementary Results, according to prior trends. Please keep in mind that in order to see their TN 12th Supplementary Results 2022, students will require their TN 12th Supply Hall Ticket as well as other login credentials. Once the result link is activated, all they have to do is input their roll number to access their score cards.

 

