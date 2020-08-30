TNDTE Tamil Nadu Diploma result 2020 declared at tndte.gov.in: Check direct link here

The Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2020 was declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) on Sunday (August 30). Candidates, who appeared for the Polytechnic April 2020 examination, can check the results on the official website — tndte.gov.in

The results for first year (2nd semester) and second year (4th semester) was announced on Sunday. All 64128 eligible candidates registered for exam cleared and in fourth semester 94,332 eligible candidates cleared the exam.

The marks were awarded based on internal assessment and previous semester exams after cancelling the exams due to COVID-19. Internal assessment carry 70 per cent weightage while previous semester exams carry 30 per cent weightage.

Along with the result, the TNDTE also released the results of Typewriting (English and Tamil), and Accountancy exams that were conducted in the month of February 2020.

Follow these basic steps to check the results for TNDTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-tndte.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link-'April 2020 Diploma Result April 2020'

Step 3. Enter the registration number.

Step 4. Enter login.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference.