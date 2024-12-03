Today's Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the isolated regions of Kerala and light to moderate rainfall over the regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka and Lakshadweep on Tuesday, November 3. As per the weather department, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind with 30-40 kmph speed are likely to prevail over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Karnataka Weather

Heavy rain is very likely to occur over the districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Kodagu, Ramanagara, and Chamarajanagar, with a yellow alert issued by the weather forecaster. Moderate rain is expected at many places across Tumkur, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in Uttara Kannada and the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka. Light to moderate rain is also expected at isolated places in Raichur district. Light rain may also prevail over the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka.

In the next 48 hours, the sky is expected to be generally cloudy with moderate rain, heavy at times. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 23°C, while the minimum temperature will be around 20°C.

Puducherry Weather Update

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in isolated regions of Puducherry on Tuesday. Due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal, Education Minister A. Namachivayam announced a holiday for all government and private schools, as well as colleges on December 3. The cyclone has brought extremely heavy rainfall to the coastal regions of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy announced on Monday that the Puducherry government will provide relief assistance of Rs 5,000 to each ration cardholder affected by Cyclone Fengal.

Tamil Nadu Weather

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, and Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu.