'Tola Convener': Bihar BJP Chief Samrat Choudhary Mocks CM Nitish Kumar Over INDIA Alliance Role

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that there are 22 people who are contenders for the prime ministerial post in the INDIA alliance. 

Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
PATNA: As INDIA alliance hold its third meeting in Mumbai in which its likely that the alliance will announce the convener’s post, the BJP State President Samrat Choudhary on Friday mocked at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he deserves the post of convener of ‘tola’ (certain part of a village) of Bihar.

Choudhary said that there are 22 people who are contenders for the prime ministerial post in the INDIA alliance. “Out of these 22 people, 17 are in the race for the post of convener. Only time will decide who will win the convener's and president’s posts of this Ghamandia alliance,” Choudhary said.

“As far as Nitish Kumar is concerned, he should get the post of convener of Tola (small village). He deserves this post and not of INDIA alliance's post,” Chaudhary said.

Nitish Kumar is also considered as one of the prime contenders for the convener post of INDIA alliance and is considered to be instrumental in uniting the opposition parties.

The third crucial INDIA alliance meet is currently underway in Mumbai where after discussions many posts for the smooth conduct of the alliance are likely to be announced.

The BJP has alleged that all is not well within INDIA and they are fighting for the posts. The BJP has also alleged that the INDIA alliance will not be able to face Prime Minister Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

