Are you a cricket fan? If yes, you are in the right place. It's one thing to watch cricket matches and tournaments on television, but it's quite another to experience them Live in person at stadiums.

So, if you are planning to witness cricket teams creating history, it is time to plan your trips to these individual cricket stadiums. But, before you do that, this article will walk you through a list of the top 5 cricket stadiums in the world

1. Narendra Modi Stadium

Located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in India, the Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world, spread across an area of 63 acres. According to reports, this is the only stadium that houses four player dressing rooms along with 11 centre pitches.

What’s hi-tech and revolutionary about this cricket stadium is the fact that it doesn’t have the usual floodlights illuminating the stadium. Instead, the entire stadium is surrounded by LED lights fitted into the stadium’s roof.

2. Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Right after the Narendra Modi Stadium, the second-largest cricket stadium that deserves a special mention in the list is the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The stadium has a seating capacity of 100,024 and was built in 1853. However, despite being built so long ago, the stadium has undergone consistent upgrades and renovations over time.

Besides leading cricket tournaments, the stadium has also hosted a series of international sporting events, including the 1956 Summer Olympics and the 2006 Commonwealth Games. As for the cricket world cups, the stadium hosted the 1992 and 2015 cricket world cups.

3. Eden Gardens

Another popular and well-reputed cricket stadium that deserves special mention in the list is Eden Gardens, which is located in Kolkata, West Bengal, in India. The stadium is tagged as the "Mecca of Indian Cricket" and is the second-largest cricket stadium in the country, right after the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The stadium has a capacity of 68,000. It is also the third-largest cricket stadium in the world, right after the MCG. The stadium was built in 1864 and has undergone significant upgrades over the years. The roaring crowd and the advanced technicalities of this stadium make it worth mentioning in this list.

4. Naya Raipur Cricket Stadium

India is known for its immaculate stadiums, and the Naya Raipur Cricket Stadium is another worthy mention in the list. The stadium is located in Chhattisgarh and was constructed in 2008. With a capacity of 65,400 people, this is the fourth-largest cricket stadium in the world. The stadium is known for hosting T20 cricket tournaments and a variety of other national and international games.

5. Perth Stadium

Last but not least on the list of top cricket stadiums in the world is the Perth Stadium, which is alternatively known as Optus Stadium. Located in Western Australia, the stadium can seat 61,266 people and is a fairly new stadium that was established in 2018.

This is the second-largest cricket stadium in Australia, right after the MCG. Since the stadium is fairly new, it isn’t surprising that the place is backed with all the latest technologies and infrastructure to support some of the world’s biggest tournaments.

Now, that concludes the list of the top cricket stadiums in the world. If you are a passionate cricket fan and aspire to visit the world's most renowned cricket stadiums, we hope this article has inspired you to add them to your travel bucket list. To make the most of your trip, try to plan your travel itinerary around significant cricket matches or tournaments, so that you can witness the thrill and excitement of the game in the spectacular surroundings of these stadiums. We wish you an amazing experience exploring these iconic cricket stadiums.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.