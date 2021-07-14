हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LeT

Top LeT commander among three terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Top LeT Commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira was among three terrorists killed in a nocturnal encounter in Pulwama district, the Jammu and Kashmir police informed. 

Top LeT commander among three terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Representational image

Pulwama: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (July 14), the police said. 

As per the police, top LeT Commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira was among three terrorists killed in a nocturnal encounter in Pulwama district. 

Kashmir zone police tweeted quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, “Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz @ Abu Huraira killed along with 2 local terrorists. Congratulations to Police & SFs."

Earlier, a joint team of forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town after receiving specific input about the presence of some militants in the area.

During the searches, contact was established and an encounter commenced. The operation began at around 1.15 am in main chowk of Pulwama which continued for around 7 hours till morning. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LeTPulwama encounterJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh relaxes COVID-19 curbs, allows cinema halls to re-open, check complete guidelines

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day