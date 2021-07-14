Top LeT commander among three terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (July 14), the police said.

As per the police, top LeT Commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira was among three terrorists killed in a nocturnal encounter in Pulwama district.

Kashmir zone police tweeted quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, “Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz @ Abu Huraira killed along with 2 local terrorists. Congratulations to Police & SFs."

Earlier, a joint team of forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town after receiving specific input about the presence of some militants in the area.

During the searches, contact was established and an encounter commenced. The operation began at around 1.15 am in main chowk of Pulwama which continued for around 7 hours till morning.

