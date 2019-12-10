Top news of the day, December 10, 2019

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on December 10, (Tuesday).

1. PM Modi's 2019 Lok Sabha poll victory tweet is 'Golden Tweet in India'

Twitter has emerged as a global public conversation platform showing what’s happening across the world. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests, this platform allows people to come to see what’s happening and join the conversation. Read

2. Delhi court to pronounce verdict on former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case on December 16

A Delhi Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the Unnao rape case in which expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused. The court will pronounce its verdict in the case on December 16. Read

3. Delhi pollution, Upanishads, Kalyuga: What Nirbhaya gangrape-murder convict Akshay Kumar cites in review plea

Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case, filed a review petition through his lawyer in the Supreme Court on Tuesday (December 10) pleading for mercy. Akshay Kumar's advocate AP Singh cited strange grounds in the review petition pointing out that air pollution in Delhi is at a dangerous level, the water has become poisonous, and the city has turned into a gas chamber, resulting in decreasing the age of residents in the national capital. Read

4. Centre says no official estimate of the amount of black money in India

The government has no official estimate of the amount of black money inside and outside India. Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Tuesday (December 10) replied to a question in the Rajya Sabha that there was no record of the same. Read

5. Centre has approved eight medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: Ministry of Home Affairs

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in a written reply to a question informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday (December 10) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has approved establishment of eight medical colleges in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Reddy informed that these medical colleges are currently under various stages of implementation and they will be constructed in the districts of Doda, Kathua, Baramulla, Anantnag, Rajouri, Udhampur, Handwara in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the district of Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Read

6. Virat Kohli's birthday wish to MS Dhoni is the most retweeted sports tweet in India

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s birthday wish to former captain MS Dhoni became the most retweeted sports tweet of the year 2019. As per the details shared by Twitter India, Kohli's tweet has been retweeted 45.5K times. Read

7. WADA ban on Russia may not impact FIDE chief, chess tournaments

The four-year ban on Russia from all sporting activity by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) may not have any impact on former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Arkady Dvorkovich - who is also the current President of FIDE - and also the tournaments to be held in Russia, said a FIDE official on Tuesday. Read

8. Chhapaak trailer review: Deepika Padukone as acid attack survivor Malti leaves a hard-hitting first impression

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has taken the opportunity of presenting a real-life incident before the audience one more time. The story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal hit the headlines first when she fought against the sale of acid in markets. Read

9. Vijay starrer Bigil poster is the most retweeted entertainment tweet

Micro-blogging site Twitter released a data of some of most retweeted tweets from the year 2019. In the entertainment category, Kollywood actor Vijay's Bigil poster was the most retweeted tweet. Read