Top news of the day, December 4, 2019

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on December 4, (Wednesday).

1. Internet will be restored in phases in Kashmir once situation becomes 'more normal': Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday (December 4) said that Internet services would be restored in Kashmir in phases once the situation becomes "more normal". Lt Governor Murmu, however, stopped short of giving any timeline for restoration of internet services in Kashmir. It is to be noted that the Internet services were cut down in the Kashmir valley on the intervening night of August 4 and August 5 hours before the Centre announced to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Read

2. Bharat Bond ETF will help India become financially more vibrant economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday (December 4) approved creation and launch of Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) to create an additional source of funding for central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), central public financial institutions (CPFIs) and other government organisations. Notably, the CCEA meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read

3. Self-styled godman Nithyananda sets up Kailaasa, own 'Hindu sovereign nation'

Fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda, accused in rape and kidnapping cases in Ahmedabad, has reportedly established a country of his own, several thousand kilometres away from India. A website named Kailaasa.org reveals that Nithyananda has formed his own country, reportedly near Ecuador, and calls it the 'greatest Hindu sovereign nation'. Moreover, his country named Kailaasa has its own flag known as 'Rishabha Dhvaja', which features Swami Nithyananda himself, along with Nandi, the vehicle of Lord Shiva. It also has a constitution, emblem and its own passport. Read

4. Firing by ITBP jawan leaves 6 dead, 2 injured in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed and two were injured in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday after one of the jawans opened fire following a dispute among themselves. The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP's 45th battalion. Read

5.Free Wifi in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces first 100 hotspots in these areas

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (December 4) announced that the state government would set up 11,000 wifi-hotspots in the national capital within the next six months. The first 100 hotspots, which will be inaugurated on December 16, are set to be established in six key areas initially. Read

6. Golf Legend Tiger Woods returns to field at Hero World Challenge, speaks about his mother, kids

One of the greatest golfers the world has ever known, Tiger Woods returned to the field after recovering from four back injuries and a month-long break. Speaking exclusively to Wion at the Hero World Challenge being held in the Bahamas, Tiger opened up about his injury and relationship with his mother and children. Read

7. Virat Kohli reclaims top spot in ICC men's Test rankings from Steve Smith

Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday reclaimed the number one spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's Test rankings. According to the latest ICC Men's test rankings, with 928 points, Kohli is now the number 1 Test batsman, followed by Steve Smith of Australia (923 points). Read

8. 'Bigg Boss 11' 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta enters 'Bigg Boss 13', viral pic trends on social media

Labelled as the 'mastermind' of Bigg Boss 11, producer Vikas Gupta remained one of the most controversial and talked about celebrity contestants inside the house. He was in the top three and lost to Hina Khan, who came second while Shilpa Shinde was declared as the winner that year. Read

9. Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh's first look as a Gujarati man will pique your interest—Pic

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known as the 'King of Quirks' in the industry and never shies away from a little experiment. From playing a nonchalant man in his debut 'Band Baaja Baarat' to playing the lead role in legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's biopic, the actor has come a long way. Ranveer's first look from his next film after '83' is now out and is breaking the internet. The actor will be playing the role of a Gujarati man in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. Read