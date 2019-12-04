'Bigg Boss 11' 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta enters 'Bigg Boss 13', viral pic trends on social media

New Delhi: Labelled as the 'mastermind' of Bigg Boss 11, producer Vikas Gupta remained one of the most controversial and talked about celebrity contestant inside the house. He was in the top three and lost to Hina Khan, who came second while Shilpa Shinde was declared as the winner that year.

As 'Bigg Boss 13'is spicing up things inside the house and has become the most successful seasons across many years, makers have announced an extension of five weeks. Now, to add more tadka, speculation is rife that Vikas Gupta is set to enter the house.

After several fan clubs shared the news on Twitter and Instagram, Vikas in fact, replied to one of them in his tongue-in-cheek style. Check it here:

Really Is This True ????? https://t.co/FfHL6sYfLk — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) December 3, 2019

If this cryptic tweet by him was not enough for fans to believe his entry on the show then these viral pictures will surely make them agree.

A few pictures of Vikas on the sets of the show have gone viral on social media and have further fuelled the rumours of his entry.

Meanwhile, this week, Paras, Asim, Himanshi, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Singh have been nominated.

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'.